COVID-19 outbreak closes Tanque Verde school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After dozens of COVID-19 cases were reported at Agua Caliente Elementary School, students will be transitioning to virtual learning.

Nearly 50% of students have been absent and more than 40 cases of COVID-19 have been reported to the Pima County Health Department, according to a letter sent to ACES families. Folllowing the reported cases, the health department recommended Tuesday to close Agua Caliente Elementary to help stop the spread of the virus.

Beginning Nov. 3, students will transition to virtual learning. All unvaccinated staff and students quarantine until Nov. 12. Students will return to the school Nov. 15.

If a student becomes sick during this time, parents are asked to notify the school office by calling or emailing Nurse De Rose at dyuhuru-ohana@tanq.org.

Those who have questions about the school closure are advised to call the health department at 520-724-7018.

----

