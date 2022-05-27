Tangerine Road at I-10 temporarily closed

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Town of Marana is reporting a stalled train blocking Tangerine Road at I-10 as of 1:23 p.m. Friday, May 27.
There is no information available as to when the tracks will be cleared, and the roadway will remained closed until further notice.
Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.
