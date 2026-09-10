Swift water rescue underway for two people swept away in Benson

BENSON, AZ — A swift water rescue is underway after two people were flooded in a car and dragged away Wednesday night.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, a man called 911 at around 7:36 p.m. claiming his car was flooding and was being dragged away in the water.

He told police that he was with a woman in a silver car and hung up in a tree about three miles out on Ocotillo Road.

Two years ago, a woman lost her life after a flash flood swept a vehicle into the wash around the same area.

There is an active search underway for the car and two people.

This is a developing story. we will continue to update this article with the latest information.