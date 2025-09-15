Cochise County woman dies after flash flood sweeps vehicle in Benson

BENSON, AZ — The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has confirmed that 37-year-old Nichole June Robles lost her life after a flash flood swept a vehicle into a wash in Benson on Friday, Sept. 12.

Deputies say three people were inside the vehicle when it was carried away by fast-moving floodwaters along Ocotillo Road. Two people were rescued, but Robles was found deceased during the overnight search.

In a statement, CCSO extended condolences to Robles’ family, loved ones, and the entire Benson community, calling the incident a tragic reminder of the dangers posed by monsoon flooding.

Multiple agencies responded, including Cochise County Search and Rescue, Benson Police and Fire Departments, the Arizona Department of Public Safety and Hawkeye air support.

Authorities say Ocotillo Road was closed at milepost 1 during the rescue and recovery operation, but has since reopened. However, deputies urge drivers to use caution in the area due to mud and debris left behind by the rushing water.

The Sheriff’s Office says the death investigation is ongoing, and more details will be released when available.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

