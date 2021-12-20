Watch
SWAT responds to Montana Street aggravated assault

Police: One person injured at home
A Tucson police SWAT team responded to a home on Montana Street Monday.
Posted at 11:58 AM, Dec 20, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson police SWAT team responded to a home on Montana Street Monday.

Police say the aggravated assault scene was near Lostan Avenue.

One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Officers worked to get others out of the house. They didn't know if the suspect was still in the home.

