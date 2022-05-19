Suspected murderer of "Mamma Linda" found after eight months

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Back on October 21, 2021, the Public Safety Communications Department (PSCD) responded to a welfare check near west 18th Street and the South Frontage Road.

The PSCD reveal they found 70-year-old Linda Marie Mendibles unresponsive with obvious signs of trauma and pronounced her deceased.

The Tucson Police Department (TPD) then started their investigation.

Detectives say during their search, they processed numerous interviews, examined forensic evidence, and served multiple search warrants.

After gathering all their evidence, detectives identified 17-year-old Fabian Kristyan Montiel as the suspect.

On Wednesday, detectives obtained a search warrant officers say Southside and Westside Community Response Teams found Montiel's location and TPD SWAT assisted in the capture of Montiel.

The TPD told KGUN 9 Montiel was transported and booked into Pima County Jail/Adult Detention Complex.

Authorities are holding him on a $1,000,000 bond for his warrant for first-degree murder.

October '21, a senseless shooting took the life of Linda Mendibles, known as "Mamma Linda" to many in Barrio Kroeger Lane. With no witnesses to the crime & almost no info to go on, detectives stayed diligent. Last night, TPD arrested the suspected shooter. https://t.co/3UwN0z8fBz pic.twitter.com/yMn3eZdSjX — Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) May 19, 2022