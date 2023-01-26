Suspect, officer who shot him in Jan. 15 incident identified

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team identified a man who was hospitalized after a Tucson police officer shot him Sunday, Jan. 15 at a Prudence Road apartment complex.

According to the team, police responded to the complex at 11 p.m. that night, after 21-year-old Elijah Dixon called 911 and said he would kill himself. Dispatchers transferred him to mental health professionals.

Police learned Dixon had a gun, and started searching for him. Police found him in the parking lot and told him to drop the gun.

Officers says Dixon ran away and headed through the complex toward Prudence Road, where other officers were waiting,

Dixon was wearing a tactical vest and holding two guns.

K-9 Officer Matthew Merz shot Dixon, who was treated in the hospital and remains in critical condition.

Dixon is a 23-year veteran of the force. He was placed on paid leave pending investigation.