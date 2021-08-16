Police take barricaded suspect into custody

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police, including a SWAT team, took a barricaded domestic violence suspect into custody Monday.
No one was injured.
Police responded to a home near Rosemont Boulevard and Lee Street.
Rosemont was closed between Lee and Adams Street during the barricade.
