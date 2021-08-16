Watch
Police take barricaded suspect into custody

Tucson police negotiated with a barricaded domestic violence suspect Monday.
Posted at 1:37 PM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 17:50:23-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police, including a SWAT team, took a barricaded domestic violence suspect into custody Monday.

No one was injured.

Police responded to a home near Rosemont Boulevard and Lee Street.

Rosemont was closed between Lee and Adams Street during the barricade.

