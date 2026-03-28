Suspect arrested after I-10 pursuit ends in Marana

A multi-agency response led to the safe rescue of a passenger and the arrest of a suspect following a pursuit along Interstate 10 on Tuesday.

According to social media post from Arizona Highway Patrol, officers with the Phoenix Police Department were traveling eastbound through Casa Grande when they requested assistance after a vehicle fled from law enforcement. Officials say the driver also prevented a passenger from leaving the vehicle, escalating the situation.

Highway Patrol troopers coordinated with Phoenix police and air support to track the suspect vehicle and prepare to bring it to a stop. Troopers deployed spike strips along I-10 near Avra Valley Road, successfully disabling the vehicle.

The pursuit ended when authorities used a grappler device to bring the vehicle to a controlled stop. The passenger was safely rescued and was not injured.

The driver was taken into custody without incident. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the suspect or potential charges.