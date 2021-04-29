Sunnyside Unified School Districts celebrates 100th anniversary!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The second largest district in southern Arizona is celebrating 100 years of learning. We’re talking about the Sunnyside Unified School District!

This district was established back in 1921, growing from a one-room adobe school building to the present day 21 campuses.

The district is now serving 14,000 students and families.

The centennial celebration started early Thursday morning at Sunnyside High School.

“Sunnyside is family. Sunnyside es familia,” said Ricky Torres.

Torres is the Principal at Sunnyside High School. He was the first speaker during the celebration and expressed how proud he is to be a part of this district.

“It is my absolute honor to welcome you all to the centennial kickoff to celebrate Sunnyside’s remarkable legacy and significant legacy,” he added.

Sunnyside District Superintendent Steve Holmes also spoke about the importance of this milestone.

“I was... had the opportunity to go to school here. K-12 and graduate,” Holmes said.

Mayor Regina Romero also stressed how important it is to support public education.

“I’m a product of public education and I value the investment that teachers, and school board members, and superintendents, and principals gave towards my educational career,” she added.

In honor of the district’s 100 years, students picked out 100 trees that will be planted across the district. This is a goal that aligns with Mayor Romero's 1-Million Trees by 2030 Initiative.

“I came ready. I came ready to help the students. Look at them. They’re looking great. It means so much for these students to be able to plant these trees for future generations,” the Mayor told KGUN 9.

“This is about every student making it and valuing that making it is not just about titles and where we go. Making it is really about what you do to give back to this beautiful community that’s done so wonderful for many of us,” added Superintendent Holmes.

“I hope that Sunnyside has another 100 years of rich history in graduating amazing young people that go on to be so successful in life,” said Mayor Romero.