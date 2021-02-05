Mayor Romero joins effort to plant more trees in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Mayor Regina Romero is joining an effort to plant more trees in the Old Pueblo.

She made the announcement on Twitter Thursday. "I am ready to do my part to advance the restoration and conservation of green spaces here in Tucson," she said.

I am thrilled to join the https://t.co/erSa9FtKl1 US Stakeholder Council and I am ready to do my part to advance the restoration and conservation of green spaces here in Tucson, through the #TucsonMillionTrees initiative, and throughout our nation as part of this Council 🌳 🌳 https://t.co/t5AOWRPFCn — Regina Romero (@TucsonRomero) February 4, 2021

Romero will work with the US Stakeholder Council. Their goal is to plant one million trees in Tucson by 2030.