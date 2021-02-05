Menu

Mayor Romero joins effort to plant more trees in Tucson

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero is joining an effort to plant more trees in the Old Pueblo.
Posted at 7:47 AM, Feb 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-05 10:00:23-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Mayor Regina Romero is joining an effort to plant more trees in the Old Pueblo.

She made the announcement on Twitter Thursday. "I am ready to do my part to advance the restoration and conservation of green spaces here in Tucson," she said.

Romero will work with the US Stakeholder Council. Their goal is to plant one million trees in Tucson by 2030.

