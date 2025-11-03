Sunnyside Unified School District asking for $120 million bond for aging school buildings

TUCSON, Ariz — The Sunnyside Unified School District is asking all property owners in the district to approve a $120 million bond to address critical infrastructure needs across its 21 schools.

Proposition 416 would cost property owners $3.76 per month for every $100,000 their property is worth. The funding would target safety, security and structural improvements including HVAC units, roofing, plumbing and electrical systems.

Superintendent Jose Gastelum said the improvements are necessary for the district's aging schools, many of which are nearly 40 years old. Sunnyside High School, the district's oldest facility, is over 70 years old.

"We call that the 'hidden ugliness,'" Gastelum said. "The things that you can't see but things that will really disrupt the school day or even several days for that matter."

Gastelum said the district is seeking funding now after a needs assessment conducted a year ago identified major problems in their buildings.

District leaders estimate approximately $88 million will go toward repairs. The remaining funds would help upgrade technology in classrooms and on athletic fields.

This is a mail-in election only. Voters who haven't mailed their ballots can drop them off at any Pima County voting location by 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

See if you're eligible to vote of Prop 416 here and can drop off your completed mail-in ballot at these locations before 7:00 p.m..



Downtown (240 North Stone Avenue)

East Side (6920 E. Broadway)

Country Club (6550 S. Country Club Road)

