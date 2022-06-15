Sunnyside district selects Gastelum as new superintendent

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sunnyside Unified School District has approved Jose Gastelum as its new superintendent.

The district's board approved the appointment unanimously. He starts Friday, July 1.

Gastelum replaces Steve Holmes, who has taken a position with Pima County after serving in the role for seven years.

He holds a Masters in Educational Leadership from the Northern Arizona University and a Bachelor of Arts in Secondary Education from the University of Arizona.

“As a proud K–12 product of the Sunnyside District, I couldn’t be more honored to serve in this capacity," Gastelum expressed. "This is a special community that is close to my heart. We have wonderful parents, dedicated teachers and support staff, and amazingly talented students. I look forward to ensuring the continuity of the great work being done in our district as I transition into this new role.”

Gastelum started in the district in 1997 as a Spanish teacher. He rose to the rank of Chief Student Services Officer and has also worked as Director of Secondary Schools, Principal and Assistant Principal.

He is married and has four children

“Jose brings extensive experience in teaching, leadership development, and is a well-respected administrator. He has deep roots in the community, he has demonstrated his commitment to student success, and his core values align with our district's mission and vision. Jose is a great fit for this role and we are excited to support and welcome him," said SUSD Board President Consuelo Hernandez in a statement.