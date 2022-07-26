Sun Tran to hold 'pop-up' events for future of fares

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sun Tran is looking for community feedback on changes to its fare policies.

The transportation service will host several "pop-up" events that are open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to give feedback on fares moving forward.

Sun Tran held multiple community meetings throughout July that covered both fares and transit policies. The meetings in August will focus primarily on costs.

The meeting dates and times are as follows:

Wednesday, August 3

4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Laos Transit Center

205 W Irvington Rd.

Friday, August 5

10 a.m. to Noon

Ronstadt Transit Center

215 E Congress St.

Wednesday, August 10

4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Ronstadt Transit Center

215 E Congress St.

Friday, August 12

10 a.m. to Noon

Laos Transit Center

205 W Irvington Rd.

Wednesday, August 17

4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Laos Transit Center

205 W Irvington Rd.

Friday, August 19

10 a.m. to Noon

Ronstadt Transit Center

215 E Congress St.

Wednesday, August 24

Noon to 1 p.m.

University of Arizona, Student Union: Santa Cruz Room

1303 E University Blvd.

There is also an online survey those interested can fill out. Community members can fill out that survey here.

