Sun Tran to hold 'pop-up' events for future of fares

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sun Tran is looking for community feedback on changes to its fare policies.
The transportation service will host several "pop-up" events that are open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to give feedback on fares moving forward.
Sun Tran held multiple community meetings throughout July that covered both fares and transit policies. The meetings in August will focus primarily on costs.
The meeting dates and times are as follows:
Wednesday, August 3
4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Laos Transit Center
205 W Irvington Rd.
Friday, August 5
10 a.m. to Noon
Ronstadt Transit Center
215 E Congress St.
Wednesday, August 10
4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Ronstadt Transit Center
215 E Congress St.
Friday, August 12
10 a.m. to Noon
Laos Transit Center
205 W Irvington Rd.
Wednesday, August 17
4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Laos Transit Center
205 W Irvington Rd.
Friday, August 19
10 a.m. to Noon
Ronstadt Transit Center
215 E Congress St.
Wednesday, August 24
Noon to 1 p.m.
University of Arizona, Student Union: Santa Cruz Room
1303 E University Blvd.
There is also an online survey those interested can fill out. Community members can fill out that survey here.
