City of Tucson looks to expand transportation options

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With gas prices still high, many Tucsonans say they are looking for alternatives to getting behind the wheel of a vehicle, such as biking walking and riding transit.

The City of Tucson says it wants to expand bike boulevards and add more sidewalk crossings, following feedback received from over 4,500 people who participated in the Move Tucson online survey in 2020.

Those who wish to provide additional feedback on Sun Tran's public transportation services specifically, can join tonight's virtual public meeting from 6 - 7 p.m.

"The feedback we received from the community was a desire for a more balanced transportation system," said Patrick Hartley, a senior project manager for the City of Tucson. "They wanted to see those investments being able to support other ways of getting around."

58% of responses to the survey indicated support for a "balanced transportation system."

"There were a number of communities members who told us they wish they could ride their bike more, take transit more, walk more, but sometimes the options just weren't there for them," said Hartley.

Cross-town mobility and improved safety were among chief concerns. Over half of respondents said they would walk, bike or use public transit more of those options were safer, with more nearby destinations and improved infrastructure.

For yet another transportation option, Sun Tran buses are offering free rides through the end of the year.

