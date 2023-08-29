Sun Tran bus routes may soon be changing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sun Tran is looking at making some changes and potentially cutting routes that many Tucsonans depend on.

For Henry Silva, Sun Tran buses are vital in his daily commutes.

“I don’t have a car right now; I don’t have transportation," Silva said. "The bus is the only thing I have to get back to and from.”

After the City of Tucson’s Department of Transportation and Mobility partnered with the Pima Association of Governments and the Regional Transportation Authority, changes are in the works for Sun Tran bus routes.

“People depend on these bus routes to get to work, to feed their families, to get where they need to go," Silva said. "I think it's kind of a big mistake to start cutting certain bus routes out like Route 3, Route 5.”

Route 5 run through a number of locations including Pima Community College's Downtown and West campuses.

If the route is cut, students and nearby residents will have to resort to other means of transportation.

“I would have difficulty for sure," Pima Community College student, Madeleine Guillaumot said. "I would either have to maybe find a ride with friends, or Uber or walk an hour and a half.”

In Henry Silva's case, because of a steel plate in his leg, his walk to work would take between four to five hours.

The City of Tucson will host one last in-person meeting on Tuesday at 5 p.m. for members of the community to share their opinions and feedback. A final virtual meeting is scheduled for Wednesday evening.

