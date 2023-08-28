Provide feedback to Sun Tran proposed route changes by Friday, Sept. 8

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sun Tran has a new draft plan for route and schedule changes in the Tucson metro area, and the public has until Friday, Sept. 8 to provide feedback on the Draft Plan online.

You can take the survey at the Sun Tran website, or navigate to the plan map and leave a comment directly on the interactive document.

Several lines are currently being considered for route cuts and consolidation, including



Route 1 Glenn/Swan : Swan services will be consolidated with a new planned Route along Swan and Ft. Lowell. Current service along Glenn would be cut.

Route 3 6th Street/Wilmot : Wilmot service would be combined into a new planned Route 33, between Udall Park and Pima Community College East Campus. The 5th/6th Street and St. Mary's Road service would also be consolidated into other lines.

Route 5 Pima/West Speedway : Discontinuation of service is proposed.

Route 16 Ina/Oracle: Service would be discontinued and consolidated into a northern extension of the existing Oracle Road Route 18 and a new service on Ina, Route 62.

For a full list of proposed route changes, including maps and timetables, visit the Sun Tran website.

In addition, two town halls remain for members of the public looking for opportunities to provide feedback in real-time.



In-person town hall

Tuesday, Aug. 29 — 5 p.m. Holiday Inn Express & Suites | 11075 N. Oracle Rd. (Oro Valley)

Virtual town hall

Wednesday, Aug. 30 — 5:30 p.m. Join via Zoom at this link: https://bit.ly/tcoa-2

Phone: 1-408-638-0968 Webinar #: 955 4616 9254



Video presentations of proposed changes: