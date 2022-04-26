Summer Rec Program registration opens Thursday, April 28

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation summer recreation program is ready to begin this June.
The four-day-a-week summer recreation program is divided into two sessions for children who finished kindergarten through fifth grade in the 2021-2022 school year.
This program runs from Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Children can participate in many activities including:
- Indoor and outdoor recreation
- Summer reading program
- Sports activities
- Arts and crafts
- Board and table games
- Guest speakers
- Field trips
All parents must attend a mandatory orientation where your child/children are registered.
Online registration opens at 6 a.m. on Thursday, April 28 with limited spots available.
The program will be held at the following community centers:
- Catalina, 16562 N Oracle Rd.
- Drexel Heights, 5220 S San Joaquin Ave.
- Ellie Towne Flowing Wells, 1660 W Ruthrauff Rd.
- Littletown, 6465 S Craycroft Rd.
- Picture Rocks, 5615 N Sanders Rd.
- Robles Ranch, 16150 W Ajo Hwy.
To register, please visit Register for Activities.
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology at Mississippi State University. She is an Arizona native from Nogales and looks forward to becoming a meteorologist one day or a news anchor. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, and Twitter.
