Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Summer Rec Program registration opens Thursday, April 28

Pima County Summer Rec Program.jpg
Pima County
Summer Rec Program
Pima County Summer Rec Program.jpg
Posted at 3:45 PM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 18:45:48-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation summer recreation program is ready to begin this June.

The four-day-a-week summer recreation program is divided into two sessions for children who finished kindergarten through fifth grade in the 2021-2022 school year.

This program runs from Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Children can participate in many activities including:

  • Indoor and outdoor recreation
  • Summer reading program
  • Sports activities
  • Arts and crafts
  • Board and table games
  • Guest speakers
  • Field trips

All parents must attend a mandatory orientation where your child/children are registered.

Online registration opens at 6 a.m. on Thursday, April 28 with limited spots available.

The program will be held at the following community centers:

  • Catalina, 16562 N Oracle Rd.
  • Drexel Heights, 5220 S San Joaquin Ave.
  • Ellie Towne Flowing Wells, 1660 W Ruthrauff Rd.
  • Littletown, 6465 S Craycroft Rd.
  • Picture Rocks, 5615 N Sanders Rd.
  • Robles Ranch, 16150 W Ajo Hwy.

To register, please visit Register for Activities.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology at Mississippi State University. She is an Arizona native from Nogales and looks forward to becoming a meteorologist one day or a news anchor. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, and Twitter.

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

4:30 AM - 7:00 AM José Zozaya, Lydia Camarillo and April Madison ⏰