Study shows major safety improvements on South 12th Avenue after construction

TUCSON, AZ — A reconfiguration of South 12th Avenue between Irvington Road and Drexel Road has led to dramatic improvements in roadway safety, according to a new study by the University of Arizona’s Center for Applied Transportation Sciences.

In October 2020, the City of Tucson’s Department of Transportation and Mobility (DTM) expanded the road from five lanes to three. The redesign added a center turn lane, on-street parking and enhanced bike lanes aimed at improving safety and accessibility.

The study compared crash data from before the project (2017–2019) to after the changes were made (2021–2023) and found significant reductions in crashes and fatalities.

During the three-year period before the reconfiguration, two traffic-related deaths occurred on the stretch. Since the redesign, the study found zero, a 100% decrease.

Other safety metrics showed similar progress. Total crashes dropped by 44%, pedestrian-involved crashes declined by 84% and bicyclist-involved crashes fell to zero.

The study also noted that vehicle speeds became more consistent after the changes, contributing to safer conditions for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

Despite the lane reduction, travel times remained relatively stable. Peak travel time decreased by 8.7% northbound, while southbound travel saw a slight 4% increase.

“This project demonstrates that safety and accessibility improvements can be achieved without significantly impacting travel times,” DTM said in a statement.

According to DTM, construction will begin in September to install green stormwater infrastructure (GSI) along the same stretch between Drexel and Irvington.

The project will replace painted asphalt areas with trees and landscaped spaces designed to capture stormwater, provide shade and help conserve water.