Store evacuation Friday lifted

Posted at 1:56 PM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 16:26:58-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police evacuated the Fry's at Grant and Swan to investigate a suspicious item Friday. Police lifted the evacuation in the 2 p.m. hour.

Police say the evacuation was for precautionary reasons.

There was no timetable for the store to reopen.

