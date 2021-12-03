Store evacuation Friday lifted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police evacuated the Fry's at Grant and Swan to investigate a suspicious item Friday. Police lifted the evacuation in the 2 p.m. hour.
Police say the evacuation was for precautionary reasons.
There was no timetable for the store to reopen.
