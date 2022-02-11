State senator dies, flags ordered to half-staff

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Govenor Doug Ducey ordered all flags at state building to be lowered to half staff in honor of the death of former state Senator Olivia Cajero Bedford of Tucson.

Cajero Bedford died Thursday at the age of 83.

She served in the Arizona House for eight years before serving another eight years in the Senate.

Not to mention, the Cajero family served almost continuously in the Legislature for more than forty years.

“Senator Olivia Cajero Bedford embodied strength, perseverance and sophistication,” Governor Ducey said in statement. “Like her parents, she believed in the value of public service and was committed to ensuring the people of her southern Arizona district were well represented. Our deepest condolences are with Senator Cajero Bedford’s family, friends, community members and colleagues at the legislature.”

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

