State prison inmate in Tucson dies; Appears to be a suicide

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Posted at 2:59 PM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 17:59:35-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say an Arizona prison inmate in Tucson has died and it appears to be a suicide.

Arizona Corrections Department officials said Monday that 67-year-old Michael L. Ring died last Thursday "from an apparent act of self-harm by a laceration."

They say staff at the state prison in Tucson discovered Ring unresponsive in his assigned housing location and he was pronounced dead by responding paramedics.

Ring was sent to prison in 1978 after he was sentenced out of Yuma County on one count of murder, robbery, burglary and theft and several counts of kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.

