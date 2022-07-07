Watch Now
Starbucks on University Boulevard votes to unionize

Gene J. Puskar/AP
This is the Starbucks logo on a sign outside a downtown Pittsburgh Starbucks, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Posted at 9:13 PM, Jul 06, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Starbucks on University Boulevard and Euclid Avenue voted 11 to 3 to unionized.

It is officially home to the fifth unionized Starbucks in Arizona and the first store outside of the Phoenix area to organize.

Mayor Regina Romero congratulated the store in a tweet.

——-
