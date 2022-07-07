Starbucks on University Boulevard votes to unionize

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Starbucks on University Boulevard and Euclid Avenue voted 11 to 3 to unionized.
It is officially home to the fifth unionized Starbucks in Arizona and the first store outside of the Phoenix area to organize.
Mayor Regina Romero congratulated the store in a tweet.
Workers deserve justice, equality, and a better life.— Regina Romero (@TucsonRomero) July 7, 2022
Congratulations to the #Tucson #Starbucks workers at the University and Euclid location for successfully organizing their union!#UnionStrong #Union @PALF_AFLCIO @MorePerfectUS
