Spring Fling 2022 canceled

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The 2022 edition of Spring Fling has been canceled due to a lack of volunteers.

The event's website did not give a reason for the cancellation.

"We are postponing Spring Fling to next year due to a reduced number of student volunteers to help with the event," UArizona said in an official statement to KGUN9. "The Spring Fling team is looking at its volunteer and staffing models in order to be successful in the future, and plans to hold an event in 2023 that continues its tradition of being the largest student-run carnival in the United States."

The student-run fair was scheduled to go from April 12-14.

"We are sad to announce Spring Fling 2022 has been cancelled," a message on the site says. "We are currently working on creating the best and safest Spring Fling 2023!!"

The 2021 and 2020 events were canceled due to the pandemic.