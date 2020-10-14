Menu

UArizona: Spring Break 2021 canceled to limit the spread of COVID-19

LGeoffroy
UArizona Old Maine
Posted at 9:04 AM, Oct 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-14 12:16:01-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona announced Wednesday that Spring Break 2021 has been canceled in order to limit the spread of COVID-19 cases on campus.

According to an email from the office of the provost, the days off will be spread out throughout the Spring 2021 semester.

"This adjustment to the Academic Calendar is a necessary component of our ongoing commitment to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the Tucson community and across the nation by reducing travel by faculty, staff and students," said Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Liesl Folks.

In recent weeks, the University was seeing a high number of COVID cases, but President Robbins told KGUN9 that numbers are trending down and students seem to be getting the message that the school is cracking down on large gatherings that could spread the virus.

The following days will be designated as "Reading Days" and will allow students and instructors to take needed breaks during the academic term:

• Thursday, February 25, 2021
• Tuesday, March 9, 2021
• Wednesday, March 10, 2021
• Friday, April 2, 2021
• Wednesday, April 21, 2021

