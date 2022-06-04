Free spring concerts draw to a close

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Music fans in Tucson have a few more opportunities to enjoy free outdoor concerts before mid-June.

The Tucson Pops Orchestra concludes its annual spring concert series, Music Under the Stars, on Sunday, June 12. Full programs are available at the Tucson Pops website:

Sunday, June 5

Guest Artist Armen Dirtadian, vocalist Program includes Sousa March Carnival and Hungarian Dance No. 5 & 6 (Brahms)

Sunday, June 12

Guest Composer Peter Fine Program includes Overture 1812 (Tchaikovsky) and a Symphonic Suite from “The Lord of the Rings”



Music Under the Stars concerts begin at 7 p.m. at Reid Park's Georges DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center and are free to the public. The venue has open lawn seating where attendees can bring their own law chairs, blankets and snacks.

This concert series is the final series under the leadership of Maestro László Veres, who has been a part of the Tucson Pops Orchestra for 32 years. In an interview on KGUN's Morning Blend, Veres said "making music with a professional orchestra and sharing it with the audience, and to see the smile and joy and happiness on their faces, I did my job."

Veres has been a longstanding figure in the Tucson music community, in and out of his time with the Tucson Pops. A Univeristy of Arizona alum, Veres taught band and music programs in the public school system for 30 years and was principal clarinetist with the Tucson Symphony for 16 years, during which time he also founded the Philharmonia Orchestra of Tucson.

Members of the public who wish to continue attending concerts conducted by Veres can also attend programs presented by the Arizona Symphonic Winds. That ensemble concludes its spring program Saturday, June 4 at 7 p.m. at Udall Park, in the László Veres Amphitheater, named in the maestro's honor:

"Stars from the Winds and Future Stars"

Saturday, June 4 at 7 p.m. László Veres Amphitheater at Udall Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Rd.



Veres plans to continue conducting the Arizona Symphonic Winds. For future program information, follow the ensemble's Facebook.

