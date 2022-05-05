Tucson Pops Orchestra presents Music Under the Stars

Tucson Pops Orchestra is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

Led by Maestro László Veres, the Tucson Pops Orchestra has been sharing the joy of live music with audiences of all ages since 1955.

Mark Your Calendar!

MUSIC UNDER THE STARS™

2022 Spring Season Concert Schedule

László Veres, Music Director/Conductorand theThe Tucson Pops Orchestra

Mother's Day, Sunday, May 8, 2022​

Sunday, May 15, 2022

Sunday, May 22, 2022

Memorial Day, Sunday, May 29, 2022

Sunday, June 5, 2022

Sunday, June 12, 2022

All concerts begin at 7:00 pm at the DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center, Reid Park

SAAFB FOOD TRUCK RALLY

May 8th, 2022

Here are the food trucks that plan to be at the concert on Sunday, May 8th serving up delicious food for you to enjoy:

Hawaiian Shaved Ice

Sarge's Cheesecake Ice Cream

Hot Pops Kettle Corn

Romero's Sonoran Dogs

Rapido Chicken Wraps

Fiesta Filipina

SAAFB Coffee Corner

SAAFB (Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank) coordinates the food trucks for the concert series. To date, SAAFB has helped over 800 families throughout Southern Arizona who need help caring for their pets by giving more than 100,000 pounds of animal food. Donations of a bag of animal feed would be greatly appreciated. To learn more please visit saafb.org.