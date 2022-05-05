Tucson Pops Orchestra presents Music Under the Stars

Tucson Pops Orchestra is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.
Led by Maestro László Veres, the Tucson Pops Orchestra has been sharing the joy of live music with audiences of all ages since 1955.
Mark Your Calendar!
MUSIC UNDER THE STARS™
2022 Spring Season Concert Schedule
László Veres, Music Director/Conductorand theThe Tucson Pops Orchestra
- Mother's Day, Sunday, May 8, 2022
- Sunday, May 15, 2022
- Sunday, May 22, 2022
- Memorial Day, Sunday, May 29, 2022
- Sunday, June 5, 2022
- Sunday, June 12, 2022
All concerts begin at 7:00 pm at the DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center, Reid Park
SAAFB FOOD TRUCK RALLY
May 8th, 2022
Here are the food trucks that plan to be at the concert on Sunday, May 8th serving up delicious food for you to enjoy:
Hawaiian Shaved Ice
Sarge's Cheesecake Ice Cream
Hot Pops Kettle Corn
Romero's Sonoran Dogs
Rapido Chicken Wraps
Fiesta Filipina
SAAFB Coffee Corner
SAAFB (Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank) coordinates the food trucks for the concert series. To date, SAAFB has helped over 800 families throughout Southern Arizona who need help caring for their pets by giving more than 100,000 pounds of animal food. Donations of a bag of animal feed would be greatly appreciated. To learn more please visit saafb.org.