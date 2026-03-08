Spring Break visitors skip the beach for Mount Lemmon's affordable getaway

With spring break underway, and gas and travel costs increasing, some visitors are trading beach trips for a closer-to-home escape — and Mount Lemmon is reaping the benefits.

Just an hour's drive from Tucson, Mount Lemmon is drawing visitors looking for a fun, low-cost alternative to pricier destinations. With airfare and gas prices on the rise, the mountain is becoming a destination hotspot for families and college students alike.

Kate Gibson had friends in town for spring break and wanted a fun, easy day trip, but they didn't have the funds for a far getaway. She and her friend Kensie Bailey weighed their options before settling on the mountain.

"I mean, even today we were making plans to go here or to Sonoita, and we were like, what would be cheaper and more fun?" Gibson said.

She says the answer was clear.

"We were thinking about what would be the best, the most fun for the cheapest amount, and Mount Lemon is definitely that," Bailey said.

"It's just a lot cheaper than going to Cancun," Gibson said.

Spring break is one of the busiest times of year for the Mt. Lemmon Lodge. Owner Diana Osborne said the surge in visitors is something she counts on.

"So every year we see an increase in business of about 20%," Osborne said.

"If you're a student at U of A, you're used to the desert, you come to the mountain, and it's fresh, clean air, hiking available, and just really fun to explore," Osborne said.

The Mt. Lemmon General Store is also seeing a boost. Owner Grey Carpenter said the various Spring Break schedules bring in lots of business.

"So during spring break, we have multiple spring breaks in Tucson, different school districts, kind of overlapping spring breaks," Carpenter said.

"We get a nice influx of business, and we look forward to that every year," Carpenter said.

Families visiting the mountain echoed the destination's appeal.

"We're on Spring Break, and it's a good time that we usually don't get to be together," one visitor said.

"You can just come up here and hike or sit by the lake, and it doesn't cost you anything," another visitor said.

Gibson said she hopes more Tucson residents discover what's in their backyard.

"And I think that for everyone living in Tucson, they should take advantage of this; it's so easy to get to," Gibson said.