Police say speeding is main factor in motorcyclist's death

Was wearing a helmet at time of crash
kgun9 motorcycle crash.jpg
Posted at 11:33 AM, Feb 21, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department has identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash Sunday morning as 46-year-old Librado Gutierrez.

Public Information Officer Sergeant Richard Gradillas tells KGUN 9 Gutierrez was heading south on North Euclid Avenue on a bronze 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

That's when police say Gutierrez "failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway" and ran into a driver in a blue 2000 Cadillac DeVille.

Sgt. Gradillas confirms emergency crews pronounced Gutierrez dead at the scene, despite him wearing a helmet.

According to Sgt. Gradillas, detectives from the Traffic Investigators Unit determined Gutierrez was "in the median lane in excess of the posted speed limit."

Investigators found the driver of the Cadillac DeVille sober. However, Sgt. Gradillas points out officers also found "alcohol bottles and drug paraphernalia" at the scene.

Authorities are currently looking into if Gutierrez was under the influence.

