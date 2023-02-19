Deadly crash closes corner of North Euclid Avenue, East Seneca Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is looking into a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle Sunday morning.

Officers say it happened at the corner of North Euclid Avenue and East Seneca Street.

Apparently, the crash was so bad, authorities must shut down the intersection while the investigation takes place.

Drivers are asked to find alternative routes and avoid the area. Please stay with KGUN 9 for continuing coverage.

