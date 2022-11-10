Special car show honors Ramon's Miracle on 31st Street with a toy drive

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ramon's Miracle on 31st Street needs your help to continue the legacy of the man many considered Tucson's Santa. This year marks 52 years of the special event.

Manual Gonzales is one of Ramon's sons and wants to make sure to keep his father's memory alive.

Ramon passed away from COVID-19 in 2020. Now, the family is back this year collecting toy donations for kids in need.

"There has been a lot of people that have come up to my father and tell him that they were once a kid that he helped," Gonzales shared.

Truly Nolen is partnering up with the family for the car show to honor Ramon and his charity Miracle on 31st Street. Ray Rico is the event organizer for Truly Nolen and is putting on a unique twist on their car show this year.

"We know that it brings a lot of Christmases to kids that wouldn't have seen it, without it; definitely look forward to everyone supporting that and being able to stuff the limo for Manny and his family," said Rico.

The car show is this Saturday, Nov. 12th from10 a.m. till 2 p.m.

Tucsonans can help stuff the mouse limo by bringing a new, unwrapped toy for this year's holiday toy drive benefitting local children.

The event is located at Truly Nolen Leadership Center 432 S. Williams Blvd.

It will be feature car clubs, nonprofits and food trucks.

Donations can also be dropped off at the family's house located at 2019 W. Ajo Way.