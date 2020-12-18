Ramon Gonzales, founder of Miracle on 31st Street, dies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ramon Gonzales, who organized the Miracle on 31st Street toy giveaway, has died.

His family released a statement:

The man behind Miracle on 31st, Ramon Gonzales, has passed away.

He was in the hospital battling COVID-19 for several weeks.

His family tells us he was a great, compassionate, caring and loving of man since the day he was born in Tucson.

The 2020 edition of Miracle on 31st Street, which would have been the 50th annual event, was set for Dec. 19 but canceled due to the pandemic. The event has been known to distribute 20,000 toys to 10,000 kids.

The Christmas Caravan Cruise Parade will still take place at 8 a.m. Dec. 19.