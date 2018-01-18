Southside Sonoran dog stand wins prestigious award

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A southside street food institution has turned the heads of the nationalculinary establishment.

El Guero Canelo at 5201 S. 12h Ave. won a James Beard America's Classic award.

The restaurant was one of five in the nation to win the honor. Editors had this to say about the Sonoran dog hot spot:

The Sonoran hot dog evinces the flow of culinary and cultural influences from the U.S. to Mexico and back. Decades ago, elaborately dressed hot dogs began to appear as novelty imports on the streets of Hermosillo, the Sonoran capital. Today, Tucson is the American epicenter, and Daniel Contreras is the leading hotdoguero. A Sonoran native, Contreras was 33 in 1993 when he opened El Guero Canelo. The original stand is now a destination restaurant, outfitted with picnic tables and serviced by a walk-up order window. Fans converge for bacon-wrapped franks, stuffed into stubby bollilos, smothered with beans, onions, mustard, jalapeño sauce, and a squiggle of mayonnaise. Contreras operates three branches in Tucson, one in Phoenix, and a bakery to supply the split-top buns. Sun Wah of Chicago, Boston's Galleria Umberto, Los Hernandez of Union Gap, Wash. and Dong Fuong Bakery of New Orleans were the other winners.

El Guero Canelo will receive the award at the James Beard Awards Gala at Lyric Opera of Chicago on May 7.

For more information on El Guero Canelo, click here.