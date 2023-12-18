Southside shooting leaves man injured, police say

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to a Southside shooting near the corner of West Valencia Road and South 12th Avenue.
Officers say they found a man with gunshot wounds.
He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This investigation remains ongoing. Please stay with KGUN 9 for continuing coverage.
