Southside shooting leaves man injured, police say

Tucson Police say one man was shot near Valencia and 12th Avenue Monday.
Posted at 4:49 PM, Dec 18, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to a Southside shooting near the corner of West Valencia Road and South 12th Avenue.

Officers say they found a man with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This investigation remains ongoing. Please stay with KGUN 9 for continuing coverage.

