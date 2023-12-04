Southside road closure due to crash involving pedestrian

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on the Southside.
The incident occurred Mounday near East 22nd Street and South Columbus Boulevard.
Officers say the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
The roadway is expected to open up soon.
