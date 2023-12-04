Watch Now
Southside road closure due to crash involving pedestrian

Posted at 4:56 PM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 18:56:56-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on the Southside.

The incident occurred Mounday near East 22nd Street and South Columbus Boulevard.

Officers say the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The roadway is expected to open up soon.

