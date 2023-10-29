Woman hit in Southside crash, police say

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is looking a Southside crash involving a woman with "serious injurious."
A public information officer confirms it happened Sunday afternoon near South 12th Avenue and West Santa Maria Street.
While investigators are on the scene, they're asking drivers to please find alternative routes.
Details are limited at this time. Stay with KGUN 9 for continuing coverage.
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.