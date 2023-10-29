Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal NewsSouthside News

Actions

Woman hit in Southside crash, police say

South 12th Avenue and West Santa Maria Street
Tucson Police Department CRIME SCENE 1.jpg
Tucson Police Department
Tucson Police Department CRIME SCENE 1.jpg
Posted at 4:14 PM, Oct 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-29 19:14:13-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is looking a Southside crash involving a woman with "serious injurious."

A public information officer confirms it happened Sunday afternoon near South 12th Avenue and West Santa Maria Street.

While investigators are on the scene, they're asking drivers to please find alternative routes.

Details are limited at this time. Stay with KGUN 9 for continuing coverage.

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

SOUTHSIDE RESOURCES

City of Tucson Ward 5 Sunnyside Unified School District Tucson Unified School District Pima County Public Library City of Tucson Parks & Rec

CITY OF SOUTH TUCSON RESOURCES

City of South Tucson Emergency Services Sam Lena-South Tucson Library South Tucson At-A-Glance
Team Near You