Officer-involved shooting on Southside near 6th Avenue and Bilby Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — KGUN9 is following a deadly officer-involved shooting on Tucson's southside this morning.

Officers responded to an adult in crisis armed with a firearm on W. Bilby Rd. between S. Nogales Hwy. and S. 12th Ave around 9:30 Thursday evening. On the way to the home in question, officers learned the suspect had shot his weapon in the air a number of times.

On arriving at the home the suspect was seen in the front yard and began shooting at officers before communication could be established. An officer returned fire with his rifle, hitting the suspect. First aid was rendered and TFD arrived at the scene to support in life-saving efforts but the suspect did die on the scene.

No officers or members of the community were injured in the incident.

We will continue to update you with more information as it becomes available both in this article and this morning on Good Morning Tucson.

As is the case with all officer-involved shootings the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team has been activated. This means a criminal investigation will be handled by the team while TPD's Office of Professional Standards conducts a parallel investigation to determine if policy violations occurred. Any findings would then be sent to the Pima County Attorney's Office for review.

UPDATE: As of 5:17 a.m. Friday morning, W. Bibly road is now open.

