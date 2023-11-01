Watch Now
Man beaten to death in middle of Southside streets, police say

Posted at 2023-10-31T17:39:51-0700
and last updated 2023-10-31 20:39:51-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is looking into a beating which left a man dead in the middle of a Southside roadway.

A public information officer with the department tells KGUN 9 it happened Monday off of West Idaho Street and South 13th Avenue.

Apparently, officers got to the scene to find a man beaten in the roadway. They say both police members and responding Tucson firefighters tried saving his life, but couldn't.

Authorities pronounced 24-year-old Daniel Flowers dead at the scene.

Investigators reveal they're still trying to figure out what led up to this beating. If anyone has information, please call 911 or 88-CRIME. Callers may remain anonymous.

