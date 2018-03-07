Southside Catholic church vandalized

Fair
HI: 82°
LO: 50°
Vandals damaged a southside Catholic church last week.
Vandals damaged a southside Catholic church last week.
TUCSON, Ariz. - Vandals damaged a southside Catholic church last week.
Santa Cruz Catholic Church at 1220 S. Sixth Ave. was harmed in the attack.
According to Santa Cruz Parish business manager Karen Estavillo, the vandals tore down and shattered a crucifix, threw a rock through the stained glass window and damaged a statue.
Those with information should call 88-CRIME.