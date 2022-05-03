Southern Arizona man arrested for trying to smuggle $200K

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A federal jury found a Southern Arizona man guilty on Wednesday of attempting to smuggle over $200,000 in U.S. currency into Mexico.

After Customs and Border Protection intercepted the money, officials referred the man to the Homeland Security Investigation Sells office of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Federal agents identified the man as 61-year-old Charles Robert Wright.

He is scheduled for sentencing on Wednesday, July 6, before U.S. District Judge Rosemary Márquez.

According to court documents, on April 18, 2021, Wright was the owner, driver and sole occupant of a Winnebago Adventurer when he tried to leave the United States through the Lukeville Port of Entry.

During the inspection, Wright denied transporting over $10,000.

An X-ray of the car revealed abnormalities in the roof.

CBP agents searched the vehicle and found two plastic bags of U.S. currency folded and rubber banded together.

They then found individually wrapped cellophane packages containing U.S. currency.

The total amount of cash found in the vehicle was $204,080.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew G. Eltringham, District of Arizona, Tucson, and the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces, is handling the prosecution.