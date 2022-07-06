Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank seeking dog shoe donations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank is asking for donations. But this time, they're looking for dog shoes in addition to food items.

Dogs are at risk for sustaining burns on their paw pads from hot pavement during months of even moderate heat in the region.

Pima Animal Care Center and the Arizona Humane Society recommend walking pets during the morning or evening when it's cool, but homeless pet owners, may not always have that option.

SAAFB is currently accepting dog shoe donations, and have a "desperate need for dog boots in any size," according to SAAFB Director Donna DeConcini.

They are also accepting wet dog food and dry cat food, both of which DeConcini said are in short supply but high demand.

People interested in donating can drop items off at the SAAFB donation center:

6212 E. Speedway Blvd. in the Monterey Village Shopping Center

Mondays - Saturdays, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Closed Sundays



