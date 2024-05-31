Sothern Arizona elected officials react to President Trump's guilty verdict

A historic moment in American political history unfolded Thursday as a New York jury came to its verdict in former President Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial, finding him guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records.

In southern Arizona, elected officials reacted along party lines, issuing statements and taking to social media. In the video, KGUN 9's Craig Smith and Ryan Fish speak to leaders of the Pima County Democratic and Republican Parties, respectively.

Statement by Congressman Raúl M. Grijalva (D-07) —

"The felony conviction of a former president marks an unprecedented event in American history. It is a moment of profound reckoning. It also underscores the importance of accountability and the evergreen truth that no one, regardless of their position or power, is above the law. However, this recent ruling also highlights the fragility of our democracy as at the heart of the conviction was the purposeful deceit of the American people to aid Trump in his election to our nation’s highest office. This was not a witch hunt or rigged trial, but a stark reminder of the need to further safeguard our democratic institutions from deception, erosion, and abuse.”

Statement by Congressman Juan Ciscomani (R-06) via social media —

"Given the political-motivation behind it, the outcome of this trial was never truly in doubt. In Arizona, the voters I talk to every day — Republican, Democrat and Independent — aren’t interested in these games. This is exactly why the American public is losing faith in our judicial system. People want a government that protects them, is accountable and is transparent. But that is not what we saw today."

Statement by Senator Mark Kelly (D) —

“We are a country of laws, and nobody is above the law. It’s a sad day for our nation to see, for the first time, a former president convicted on criminal charges. I respect the independence of our justice system and the integrity of this trial.”

KGUN 9 has reached out to Senator Kyrsten Sinema for a statement and will share it here once received.

Former President Donald Trump reacts to the verdict:

Arizona's Democrat and Republican Senate candidates have released the following statements on today's verdict.

Statement by Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb (R) —

"For close to two decades in law enforcement, I have become increasingly troubled by the deterioration of the rule of law in the way of unequal application of justice and the political weaponization of our laws.



"This case is a perfect example of a politically motivated District Attorney who campaigned on prosecuting President Trump with the sole purpose of inevitably having an effect on the election. All Americans should be concerned about this weaponization of our justice system."

Statement by Kari Lake (R) —

“We just witnessed the most egregious example of election interference and an outright mockery of the rule of law in the 246-year history of our Republic. This entire process right down to the verdict itself has been nothing but a shameful political stunt.



This is a non-crime that a Soros-backed DA conjured out of thin air and placed in front of a highly conflicted Democrat judge, all in an effort to imprison Joe Biden's political opponent.



The star witness in this case was a convicted perjurer, whose testimony before the court was one of the most embarrassing debacles ever seen in a courtroom.



This conviction should be immediately reversed upon appeal, and this legal tyranny will be summarily rejected by the American people on November 5th.”

Statement by Rep. Ruben Gallego (D) via social media —