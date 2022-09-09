Sonoran Restaurant Week begins Friday, Sept. 9

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson is welcoming back Sonoran Restaurant Week starting Friday, Sept. 9.

Sonoran Restaruant Week is "a 10-day celebration of Southern Arizona Dining," say the organizers from Tucson Foodie, during which time restaurant-goers can sample a variety of foods from over 100 local restaurants offering prix fixe meals at discounted prices.

With 110 total restaurants to choose from, diners can visit some of the Tucson's 'certified City of Gastronomy' restaurants on a fixed budget—including Maynard's, Tito & Pep and Zio Peppe—or they can opt for long-time staples like Tucson Tamale Company or Ghini's French Cafe, where offerings are designed to feed multiple people.

Participating restaurants are offering their prix fixe menus at $25, $35 and $45 price points. Some restaurants have designed prix fixe meals for two, while others are intended to feed a single diner. Depending on the restaurant, some menus also include drinks or desserts.

A complete list of participating restaurants is available at the Sonoran Restaurant Week website, www.sonoranrestaurantweek.com. The website also contains menu descriptions and prices for all 110 participating locations.

Sonoran Restaurant Week is produced by Tucson Foodie.