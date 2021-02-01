Tucson restaurants receive City of Gastronomy certifications

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Several Tucson restaurants were awarded City of Gastronomy certifications Monday.
The non-profit Tucson City of Gastronomy (TCoG), which manages the UNESCO City of Gastronomy designation for metro Tucson and southern Arizona, selected 25 locally owned, independent restaurants and 15 local food and beverage artisans.
These certified spots "support the local food economy by sourcing ingredients from local producers and most mentor and partner with other food businesses," TCoG said in a press release.
"We want these certifications to bring more customers to these uniquely local businesses that sustain our internationally recognized food culture, to help them survive the current extinction event happening nationally for independent restaurants and other non-chain food businesses," said Jonathan Mabry, TCoG Executive Director.
Here is the complete list of restaurants and vendors that were chosen:
Restaurants
5 Points Market & Restaurant
Aqui Con El Nene
Aravaipa Farms Orchard & Inn
Barrio Brewing Co.
Barrio Charro
Blue Willow
Boca Tacos
The Carriage House
Charro Steak & Del Rey
Charro Vida
Cup Café
El Charro Café
El Guero Canelo
The Grill at Hacienda Del Sol
Little Poca Cosa
Mama Louisa’s
The Parish
PY Steakhouse
Rollies Mexican Patio
Seis Kitchen
Taco Fish
Tacos Apson
Taqueria Pico de Gallo
Tito and Pep
Tucson Tamale Co.
Food Artisans
Arizona Baking Co.
Barrio Bread
Carlotta’s Kitchen
Cheri’s Desert Harvest
Chilttepica Salsa
Estrella Bakery
Maiz Tucson
Monsoon Chocolate
The Parish
Tucson Tamale Co
Beverage Artisans
Borderlands Brewing Co.
Callaghan Vineyards
Hamilton Distillers
Ten 55 Brewing Co.
Town Under Black Distillery