Tucson restaurants receive City of Gastronomy certifications

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Several Tucson restaurants were awarded City of Gastronomy certifications Monday.

The non-profit Tucson City of Gastronomy (TCoG), which manages the UNESCO City of Gastronomy designation for metro Tucson and southern Arizona, selected 25 locally owned, independent restaurants and 15 local food and beverage artisans.

These certified spots "support the local food economy by sourcing ingredients from local producers and most mentor and partner with other food businesses," TCoG said in a press release.

"We want these certifications to bring more customers to these uniquely local businesses that sustain our internationally recognized food culture, to help them survive the current extinction event happening nationally for independent restaurants and other non-chain food businesses," said Jonathan Mabry, TCoG Executive Director.

Here is the complete list of restaurants and vendors that were chosen:

Restaurants

5 Points Market & Restaurant

Aqui Con El Nene

Aravaipa Farms Orchard & Inn

Barrio Brewing Co.

Barrio Charro

Blue Willow

Boca Tacos

The Carriage House

Charro Steak & Del Rey

Charro Vida

Cup Café

El Charro Café

El Guero Canelo

The Grill at Hacienda Del Sol

Little Poca Cosa

Mama Louisa’s

The Parish

PY Steakhouse

Rollies Mexican Patio

Seis Kitchen

Taco Fish

Tacos Apson

Taqueria Pico de Gallo

Tito and Pep

Tucson Tamale Co.

Food Artisans

Arizona Baking Co.

Barrio Bread

Carlotta’s Kitchen

Cheri’s Desert Harvest

Chilttepica Salsa

Estrella Bakery

Maiz Tucson

Monsoon Chocolate

The Parish

Tucson Tamale Co

Beverage Artisans

Borderlands Brewing Co.

Callaghan Vineyards

Hamilton Distillers

Ten 55 Brewing Co.

Town Under Black Distillery