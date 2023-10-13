¡Somos Uno! cultural heritage strategy unveiled at Tucson Meet Yourself

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson's commitment to celebrating its rich cultural heritage, arts, and history takes center stage with the launch of ¡Somos Uno! A Cultural Heritage Strategy.

Led by the Office of the Mayor and the Office of the City Manager, in collaboration with the Arts Foundation of Tucson and Southern Arizona, this initiative aims to enhance cultural diversity and inclusivity in the city.

Mayor Regina Romero expressed her excitement:

“We have more than 4,500 years of history, an incredible arts scene, and a thriving food and award-winning gastronomy sector. This is proof that Tucson is a City of culture in the Southwest,” said Mayor Romero. “This strategy will create better access to these vital resources for residents and creatives alike, enhancing a sense of belonging for all Tucsonans and elevating our inspiring City as a global destination known for artistry and innovation steeped in living tradition."



The strategy hopes to improve accessibility to these cultural gems and establish Tucson as a global spot for innovation and creativity rooted in tradition.

The official launch takes place on Oct. 13-15 at Tucson Meet Yourself, where attendees can learn more and contribute their ideas. The planning team will have a booth next to the Joel Valdez Main Library, at Jacomé Plaza.

Visitors at the festival can learn more about ¡Somos Uno! and complete a survey.

Prizes, giveaways, and an interactive mini-mural project by Tucson-based artist Alejandra Trujillo will be available at the booth, which will also be asking Tucsonans to take participate.

The project will create guidelines for preserving existing cultural resources and developing new ones, with completion expected by Summer 2024.

To get involved, visit the ¡Somos Uno!