Preparing for Tucson Meet Yourself: What to know about this year's festivities

In the video player: Telling tales through song: Tucson Meet Yourself to showcase corrido historian

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — When they say Tucson Meet Yourself, they REALLY mean Tucson Meet Yourself.

More than 120,000 people are expected downtown this weekend to celebrate the city's cultural diversity as TMY celebrates its 50th year in existence.

Whether you are a seasoned Meet Yourself veteran or a festival newbie, here are some of the things you need to know:

When and where: The festival will take over three blocks of Downtown Tucson and Jacomé Plaza, in front of the Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave.

It runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14; and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15.

Cost: TMY is always free, but there will be plenty to buy at the event, including merchandise, food and drinks.

How to get there: Tucson Meet Yourself brings an estimated 120,000 people to downtown. Parking garages and street parking options are plentiful (see TMY's interactive downtown parking map through this link), but if you don't want to deal with all that traffic, we suggest parking at the University of Arizona or the Mercado, west of Downtown, and taking the Sun Link Streetcar to the general event area.

TMY also suggests biking in, as bike racks are in abundance downtown.

Road closures for the event, include:

