Some in Southern Arizona say Biden is doing enough at the border; others say he could do more

NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — Luis Aguirre Jr. is a resident of Rio Rico and lives about 20 minutes from the U.S.-Mexico border. He used to live in Nogales and said some of President Joe Biden’s plans have helped, while others have failed.

The Biden administrated sued former Arizona governor Doug Ducey after he filled in gaps at the border wall with shipping containers.

Aguirre said he didn’t feel like the border needed the shipping containers.

“It was totally uncalled for. I don’t think we need that much security. We’ve been doing just fine,” he said.

When it comes to Biden’s immigration plans, Aguirre said Biden has a lot on his plate and is trying to address every issue.

“I think in a way when people go through the border illegally but they do actually find a job, that benefits the town or the city they go to,” he said.

He said a lot of the youth living near the border get targeted by drug smugglers and he said Biden can do more.

“I feel like Santa Cruz County itself right now isn’t facing that much of drug issues, it’s more of a means of transportation issues, but fentanyl pills are still really active,” Aguirre said.

In fiscal year 2021, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said there were over 1 million 700 thousand migrants who crossed illegally at the Southwest border. In fiscal year 2022, that number jumped up to over 2 million 300 thousand.

From April to September of last year, the U.S. government brought criminal charges against about 3 thousand people in Arizona who entered or reentered the U.S. illegally.

Sandy Zeigler said she supports those policies.

She’s a part of a group that call themselves “patriots”. They rally on the corner of 22nd Street and Pantano Parkway in Tucson every Sunday.

They wave Donald Trump flags in the air and American flags, play music and say the national anthem.

“This administration wants to destroy the sovereignty of America,” Zeigler said about the Biden administration.

She and her husband do business near the border in Douglas and see firsthand how the border is being conducted.

“I’ve talked to border patrol and everyone is on high alert. They’re very concerned about losing this nation,” she said.

Zeigler said they need more resources and said Biden needs to declare a state of emergency at the border.

“They’re crossing constantly, they’re crossing, and the border patrol are depleted and they’re exhausted,” Zeigler expressed.

She said there’s too much crime at the border under the Biden administration.

“There’s traffickers and sex trafficking and drugs and fentanyl and everyone is being destroyed by this,” she said.

She said even though Biden visited the border in El Paso on Sunday, she believes he doesn’t have good intentions.

“I don’t think his heart or his mind or his motives are genuine,” she said.

Since it’s a contentious issue, Arizona could be just as divided as the border itself.

“It’s a fence dividing two neighbors,” Aguirre said while Zeigler said, “We have to take action.”

----