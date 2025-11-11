SNAP shutdown hurts small stores

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — When SNAP benefits stopped it did more than hurt the families that depend on food assistance. Stopping SNAP hurt small groceries stores that need those SNAP customers.

A large share of customers at Wild West Mini Markets and Carnicerias get help from SNAP to feed their families. Yami Martinez says about half her customers depend on SNAP. Losing SNAP makes it harder for them to buy from stores like hers.

“Our sales dropped so we literally had to cut hours. My employees are also my family so it kind of hurt having to cut their hours because we had to balance things out.”

Even with the hit to their business, Wild West is helping children of SNAP families by offering them free food weekdays from one pm to 4:30 through the rest of November—-things like tacos, burritos and quesadillas.

Martinez says, “I have a lot of great responses. A lot of children are happy. We see a lot of people that you do know deep down that they do need it, they need that free meal.”

This weekend Wild West will help children another way, with a birria competition to raise money for a Children’s Cancer foundation.

