Slice & Ice opens second location on Tucson's Eastside

After a series of delays, Slice & Ice has finally opened its second location on Tucson's east side.

The pizza and sandwich shop, owned by Ed Irving, one of the founders of Tucson's own eegee's brand, announced Thursday morning on its Facebook page that the wait was finally over.

"Thank you for your patience and support, Tucson," the post said. "We have the absolute best community."

Irving opened the first Slice & Ice inside of an old Kentucky Fried Chicken at 1905 W. Grant Road in 2020.

He told KGUN in March of 2025 that the new east-side location at 6810 E. Tanque Verde Road was special to him.

Despite selling the business in 2006, Irving has owned the building, which had been an eegee's for decades, since 1978.

Eegee's owners at the time closed the Tanque Verde location after filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy in late 2024. The eegee's brand was acquired by Gladstone Capital Corporation in June of 2025.

"That is where I live," Irving told KGUN 9. "That was my neighborhood store."

Slice & Ice offers a mix of pizza, sandwiches, salads, and Italian ice treats.

