Slice & Ice expands eastward, more local restaurants open up on the Eastside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Eastside continues to grow with new businesses, developments and dining options. One local restaurant expanding to the area is Slice & Ice.

Ed Irving, the owner of Slice & Ice Restaurants, is opening a second location inside a former Eegee's at 6810 E. Tanque Verde Road.

"That one's kinda special to me because that's where I live, so that was my neighborhood store," Irving said.

Irving says opening his new business at the former Eegee's is a full-circle moment. He sold Eegee's in 2006, the same year he retired.

"I've owned the building continuously since 1978 and it became vacant and it was hard to refuse," said Irving.

Slice & Ice is one of several local restaurants coming to the Eastside.

Uncork'd Kitchen, 6300 E. Tanque Verde Road, and Noodleholics, 6310 E. Tanque Verde Road, recently opened along the same corridor. And soon enough, Seis Kitchen will have a home along the same street too, with the eatery currently setting up shop at 6530 E. Tanque Verde Road.

KGUN 9

Irving opened Slice & Ice in 2020 on the Westside at 1905 W. Grant Road, inside an old KFC and says despite the pandemic, he was able to make it through.

"We've had a great reception here. This was not considered an A+ location because there's a lot of industrial around where we are. Yet people found us here and they've come and it's built every year, the sales have been higher than the year before."

Irving says he plans to open the new location by June.

"I'm getting more and more excited," exclaimed Irving.